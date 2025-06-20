American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) Stock Position Lowered by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company decreased its position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in American Tower were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in American Tower by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 7,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in American Tower by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.7% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Tower from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.25.

American Tower Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE AMT opened at $215.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. American Tower Corporation has a 1-year low of $172.51 and a 1-year high of $243.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.31. The company has a market capitalization of $100.88 billion, a PE ratio of 55.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.81%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.