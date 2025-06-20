Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Trading Up 3.3% – Should You Buy?

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) rose 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.20 and last traded at $49.92. Approximately 4,113,179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 11,198,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NBIS shares. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Nebius Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities set a $47.00 price objective on Nebius Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. BWS Financial boosted their target price on Nebius Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Arete initiated coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Nebius Group Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.77 and a beta of 3.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,505,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter worth about $570,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $453,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Featured Articles

