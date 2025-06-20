Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Up 3.3% – Should You Buy?

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.07 and last traded at $27.29. 7,862,668 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 17,105,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Rocket Lab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Rocket Lab from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Rocket Lab from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.10.

Rocket Lab Stock Up 5.4%

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.63 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 44.32%. The company had revenue of $122.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Matthew Ocko sold 820,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $21,328,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,083,053 shares in the company, valued at $28,170,208.53. This represents a 43.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank Klein sold 2,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $76,992.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,415,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,409,797.75. This trade represents a 0.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,118,289 shares of company stock worth $29,287,134 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Rocket Lab by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 166,369 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 35,293 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 479,129 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $12,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,219 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Lab by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,430 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

See Also

