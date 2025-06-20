VR Resources (CVE:VRR) Trading Up 20% – Time to Buy?

VR Resources Ltd. (CVE:VRR – Get Free Report) shares were up 20% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 700,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 186% from the average daily volume of 244,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

VR Resources Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.55.

VR Resources Company Profile

VR Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral exploration properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for rare earth metals, copper, silver, gold, and diamond deposits. The company's principal properties include 100% owned Northway property consisting of 284 claims; and Hecla-Kilmer REE critical metals comprising 224 mineral claims in one contiguous block covering an area of 4,618 hectares located in northern Ontario, Canada.

