Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Increases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 46,758 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.3% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $18,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $149.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.26.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.6%

UPS opened at $99.12 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.86. The firm has a market cap of $83.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.63%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

