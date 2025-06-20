Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Acquires 5,808 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 13,582 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 31,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 16,214 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,027.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 239,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 231,446 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average of $24.59. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $25.47.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.