Analyzing DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) and MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM)

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) and MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DMC Global and MSC Industrial Direct”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DMC Global $642.85 million 0.25 -$94.45 million ($8.16) -0.97 MSC Industrial Direct $3.82 billion 1.20 $258.59 million $3.79 21.66

Profitability

MSC Industrial Direct has higher revenue and earnings than DMC Global. DMC Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MSC Industrial Direct, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares DMC Global and MSC Industrial Direct’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DMC Global -15.73% -0.01% N/A MSC Industrial Direct 5.69% 16.06% 9.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for DMC Global and MSC Industrial Direct, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DMC Global 0 1 1 0 2.50 MSC Industrial Direct 0 3 1 1 2.60

DMC Global currently has a consensus price target of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 105.18%. MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus price target of $86.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.75%. Given DMC Global’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DMC Global is more favorable than MSC Industrial Direct.

Risk & Volatility

DMC Global has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSC Industrial Direct has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.6% of DMC Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of MSC Industrial Direct shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of DMC Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of MSC Industrial Direct shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MSC Industrial Direct beats DMC Global on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc. provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows. It sells its products through a national in-house sales force for buildings, such as office towers, airports, hotels, education and athletic facilities, health care locations, government buildings, retail centers, mixed use, and multi-family residential buildings. The DynaEnergetics segment designs, manufactures, markets, and sells perforating systems, including initiation systems, shaped charges, detonating cords, gun hardware, and control panels; and perforating systems and associated hardware for the oil and gas industry. It sells its products through direct selling, distributors, and independent sales representatives. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, rail car manufacturing, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries. It sells its products through direct sales personnel, program managers, and independent sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Dynamic Materials Corporation and changed its name to DMC Global Inc. in November 2016. DMC Global Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies. It offers stock-keeping units through its catalogs and brochures; e-commerce channels, including its website, mscdirect.com; inventory management solutions; and customer care centers, customer fulfillment centers, regional inventory centers, and warehouses. The company serves individual machine shops, manufacturing companies, and government agencies. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

