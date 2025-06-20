CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,120 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 2.0% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $27,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $839,574,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,039,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,739,927,000 after buying an additional 12,819,148 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in CVS Health by 2,998.1% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,385,950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $511,115,000 after acquiring an additional 11,018,438 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in CVS Health by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,105,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,147,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 19,610,579 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $880,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,271 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

In other CVS Health news, Director Guy P. Sansone purchased 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,845.90. This trade represents a 15.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health stock opened at $66.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82. CVS Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.56 and a fifty-two week high of $72.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.35.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.63. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $94.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

