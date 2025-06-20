Proathlete Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,309 Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Stag Industrial by 204.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Stag Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Stag Industrial by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P grew its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

Stag Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE STAG opened at $36.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.62. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $41.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Stag Industrial Dividend Announcement

Stag Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $205.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Stag Industrial’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.1242 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 112.03%.

Insider Activity at Stag Industrial

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 28,843 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,064,306.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,543.50. This trade represents a 80.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stag Industrial

Stag Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.