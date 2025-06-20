Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)

Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 223.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $58.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 1 year low of $51.11 and a 1 year high of $100.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Argus lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

