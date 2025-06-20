Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Invests $313,000 in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,173 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $2,138,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 16,253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $559,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.75, for a total transaction of $15,975,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 588,413,779 shares in the company, valued at $134,599,651,946.25. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TMUS. Scotiabank upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 14th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.68.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $220.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $250.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.64. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.74 and a 12 month high of $276.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.23.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 34.34%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

