Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 12.770-12.890 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 12.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $68.8 billion-$69.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.8 billion. Accenture also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

Accenture Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $306.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.32. Accenture has a 12-month low of $275.01 and a 12-month high of $398.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $191.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.33.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.22. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 11.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACN. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective (up from $390.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Accenture to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $415.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.00.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,284 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.63, for a total transaction of $643,242.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,442.95. This trade represents a 18.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.78, for a total transaction of $1,003,982.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,041.86. This trade represents a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,516 shares of company stock worth $2,507,366 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Accenture stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

