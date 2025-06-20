Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Sold by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,325 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $13,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $50.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.62. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $51.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

