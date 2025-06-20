Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL)

Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

REPL has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Replimune Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Replimune Group from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Replimune Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL opened at $9.49 on Friday. Replimune Group has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 7.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.82.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Replimune Group will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Andrew Schwendenman sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $26,460.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,686.20. This represents a 4.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $64,093.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,279.98. This represents a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,907 shares of company stock worth $603,655 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 778,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 232,822 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Replimune Group by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 667,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after buying an additional 347,993 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Replimune Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 696.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 897.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

