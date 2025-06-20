Compass Ion Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCZ. Sincerus Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sincerus Advisory LLC now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 53,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $70.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $56.64 and a twelve month high of $72.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.0595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th.

