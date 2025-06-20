Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $2.73 Million Position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its stake in Salesforce by 7.5% in the first quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 8,989 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth $70,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 62,574 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,792,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,106 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,482 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.08.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $543,263.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,599.80. This trade represents a 14.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total transaction of $1,762,784.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,141,957.90. This trade represents a 16.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,111 shares of company stock worth $9,299,283 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock opened at $258.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $247.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $268.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.23. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $230.00 and a one year high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.98%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

