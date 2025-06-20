Hays plc (LON:HAS) Insider Michael Findlay Purchases 34,382 Shares

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) insider Michael Findlay bought 34,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £19,941.56 ($26,853.70).
Hays Price Performance
HAS stock opened at GBX 64.69 ($0.87) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 71.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 74.74. The company has a market cap of £1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -207.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. Hays plc has a 12-month low of GBX 55.70 ($0.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 102.60 ($1.38).
About Hays
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hays
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Congress’s May Stock Trades: What They Know That You Don’t
- What is a support level?
- McDonald’s Is Down, But Long-Term Investors Can Still Take a Bite
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Rivian vs. Lucid: Who’s Best Positioned to Steal Tesla’s Thunder?
Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.