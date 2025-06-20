Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 22 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Susquehanna raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,632.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,402.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,379.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,085.56. The firm has a market cap of $121.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.09, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,563.21 and a 52-week high of $2,635.88.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.92. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

