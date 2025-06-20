Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Sells 1,717 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.5% of Compass Capital Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $113.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.32 and a 200 day moving average of $108.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $487.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

