Alta Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $13,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 2,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 30.0% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.8% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $539,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,843,867.95. This trade represents a 0.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 684 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.81, for a total transaction of $122,990.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,339.51. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,632 shares of company stock valued at $12,602,635 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Price Performance

GDDY opened at $176.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.20. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.73 and a twelve month high of $216.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 211.09% and a net margin of 16.20%. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $228.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on GoDaddy

About GoDaddy

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.