Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,611 Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,611 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,000. Union Pacific comprises 1.9% of Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 102,213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $23,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $781,000. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 54,564 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Argentarii LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $1,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.74.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $221.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.04. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $258.07. The firm has a market cap of $132.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 27.76%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.29%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

