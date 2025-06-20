Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VONG. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $307,101,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,686,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,695,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,758,000 after purchasing an additional 386,910 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,409,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,633,000 after purchasing an additional 357,319 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VONG stock opened at $104.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.40 and a 52-week high of $107.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.79 and its 200 day moving average is $100.39.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

