Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $81.46 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 684,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,539 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $81,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $113.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.32 and a 200-day moving average of $108.66. The company has a market capitalization of $487.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

