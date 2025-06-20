True Link Financial Advisors LLC Invests $438,000 in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,635,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,291,783,000 after buying an additional 389,426 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,334,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,799,681,000 after acquiring an additional 218,771 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,591,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,270,705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,629 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,419,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,236,060,000 after purchasing an additional 191,147 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,316,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $832,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,694 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allstate from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Allstate from $183.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.20.

Allstate Trading Down 1.3%

ALL opened at $195.68 on Friday. The Allstate Corporation has a 52 week low of $157.48 and a 52 week high of $213.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.74. The firm has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.35.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 6.19%. Allstate’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

