Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 50 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 63,864.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,976,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,172,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970,467 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,603,315,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $944,334,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $624,844,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14,007.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,059,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $606,815,000 after buying an additional 1,052,204 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GS opened at $635.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $578.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $584.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $437.37 and a 1-year high of $672.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 11.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $593.40.

In related news, Director John B. Hess acquired 3,904 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

