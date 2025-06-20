ORG Partners LLC Acquires 1,161 Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total value of $648,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,339.30. This represents a 7.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $291,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,400.30. This represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 427,366 shares of company stock valued at $80,183,723 over the last quarter. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $214.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.74.

Oracle Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE:ORCL opened at $210.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $589.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.32. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $216.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.36.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.08%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

