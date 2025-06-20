77,924 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Acquired by True Link Financial Advisors LLC

True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 77,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,371,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of VCIT opened at $81.77 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.66 and a twelve month high of $84.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.10 and a 200-day moving average of $80.98.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
