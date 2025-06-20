Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,157 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 63,864.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,976,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,172,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970,467 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,603,315,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $944,334,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $624,844,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14,007.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,059,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $606,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Morgan Stanley set a $558.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $660.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $690.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $593.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director John B. Hess acquired 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,598.72. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $635.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $578.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $584.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $437.37 and a 52 week high of $672.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

