Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,028,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,879,000 after acquiring an additional 537,412 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 167.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 786,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,659,000 after purchasing an additional 491,900 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,746,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,908,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,697,000 after purchasing an additional 409,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6,215.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 378,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,928,000 after buying an additional 372,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWOB stock opened at $64.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.86. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $60.90 and a twelve month high of $66.65.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3156 per share. This represents a $3.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.