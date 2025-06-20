Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC Buys 778 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLV. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2,533.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $78,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BLV opened at $68.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.84 and a 200-day moving average of $68.97. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $76.87.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

