Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Has $270,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Next Level Private LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.3% in the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 113,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 24,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 114,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.76.

Shares of T opened at $27.65 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $198.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

