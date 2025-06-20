Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 14,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ecofi Investissements SA boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ecofi Investissements SA now owns 35,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 5,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMR stock opened at $128.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The company has a market cap of $72.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.58 and a 200-day moving average of $118.29.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.48%.

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.47.

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,957 shares in the company, valued at $18,694,576.81. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

