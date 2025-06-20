Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Position Lifted by Flagstone Financial Management

Flagstone Financial Management raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,386,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,847 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises 27.0% of Flagstone Financial Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Flagstone Financial Management owned about 0.63% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $83,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 341.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tassel Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,609,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUS opened at $64.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.