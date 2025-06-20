Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Acquires 288 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 177.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $48,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $422.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $414.97 and its 200 day moving average is $424.59. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $366.32 and a 52-week high of $451.55.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also

