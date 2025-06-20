OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Trims Stock Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in CocaCola in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in CocaCola by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in CocaCola in the 4th quarter worth about $24,472,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in CocaCola by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 19,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $69.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.99. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. CocaCola had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.60%.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,946 shares in the company, valued at $19,884,668.76. This represents a 49.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $6,391,355.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,815,287.99. The trade was a 30.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CocaCola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra Research raised CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

