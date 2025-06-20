River Street Advisors LLC Sells 138 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

River Street Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE DFS opened at $197.76 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $122.34 and a 1 year high of $207.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.92. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Argus raised shares of Discover Financial Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.64.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

