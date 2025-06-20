Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Five Pine Wealth Management

Five Pine Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 8.4% of Five Pine Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Five Pine Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Triune Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of VTV stock opened at $173.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $275.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $182.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.47.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.