Colony Family Offices LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Colony Family Offices LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.9% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $199.14 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $205.24. The firm has a market cap of $89.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.27.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

