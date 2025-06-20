10,664 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Purchased by Vanderbilt University

Vanderbilt University bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in GE Vernova by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its stake in GE Vernova by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 3.7% in the first quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on GE Vernova from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $387.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on GE Vernova from $437.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.56.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $490.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.97. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.01 and a 1 year high of $500.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $422.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.65.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

