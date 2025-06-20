Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Vanderbilt University

Vanderbilt University boosted its holdings in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,023 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $57.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Realty Income Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.71 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.57. The company has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.269 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jul 25 dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 5.6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 292.73%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on O. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

