Colony Family Offices LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,346 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $20,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,809,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,308,000 after purchasing an additional 16,414,518 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,596.9% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 15,718,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $730,113,000 after buying an additional 15,483,542 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,088,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,716,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672,276 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,180,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 186.7% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,295,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,078 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.45. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $124.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

