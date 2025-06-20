Colony Family Offices LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Colony Family Offices LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,291 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.5% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 10,955 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 479,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,383,000 after acquiring an additional 38,466 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 127,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after acquiring an additional 18,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3%

VEA stock opened at $55.89 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $56.91. The company has a market cap of $159.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.04 and its 200-day moving average is $51.38.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

