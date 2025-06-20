Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 875,940 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 12,763 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $91,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20,478 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 229,588 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $24,111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,676 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 853.3% during the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $93.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.60. The company has a market capitalization of $118.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $118.40.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on COP. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective (up previously from $103.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COP

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson purchased 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. This represents a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.