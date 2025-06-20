Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 9,764 Shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 935,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,764 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Exelon were worth $43,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 117,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Exelon Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of EXC stock opened at $42.37 on Friday. Exelon Corporation has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The firm has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.61 and a 200-day moving average of $42.29.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Exelon had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Exelon’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 59.48%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

