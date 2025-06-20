Healthcare Stocks To Watch Today – June 19th

Alphabet, UnitedHealth Group, and Oracle are the three Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of companies operating within the healthcare sector, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology firms, medical device manufacturers, hospital systems and health insurers. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to medical research, drug development and health-service delivery—and can benefit from industry growth driven by aging populations, technological innovation and changing regulatory landscapes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL stock traded down $2.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $173.32. The company had a trading volume of 28,640,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,477,180. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.73. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $1.97 on Thursday, reaching $306.90. 11,176,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,300,839. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $370.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.96. The stock has a market cap of $278.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.44. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $248.88 and a one year high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

ORCL stock traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $210.63. The stock had a trading volume of 15,046,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,813,175. The firm has a market cap of $589.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.32. Oracle has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $216.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Further Reading