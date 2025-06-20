Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in Cintas by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 514,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Cintas by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Cintas by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,780,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,029 shares in the company, valued at $5,647,979.84. This represents a 23.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total value of $380,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 256,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,835,235.36. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Argus upgraded Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.81.

Cintas Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $220.42 on Friday. Cintas Corporation has a 12 month low of $172.20 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The firm has a market cap of $89.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.98 and a 200-day moving average of $205.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.30% and a net margin of 17.53%. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

