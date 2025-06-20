Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Clear Point Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 3.9% of Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Clear Point Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.8% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 27.2% in the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. CLG LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 118.7% in the first quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 16.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 16,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.0%

QQQ opened at $528.99 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $540.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $499.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $503.35.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.