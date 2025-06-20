Best Space Stocks To Consider – June 19th

Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, GE Aerospace, Boeing, and RTX are the five Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves space-related activities, such as rocket launches, satellite manufacturing, space tourism and advanced space technologies. By investing in space stocks, investors gain exposure to the growing commercial space sector—from earth-observation and satellite communications to reusable launch vehicles and deep-space exploration. Examples range from established aerospace giants to newer “new space” firms pioneering innovative space services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $173.32. 28,640,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,477,180. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.73. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $484.92. 4,655,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,387,238. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $510.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $491.41. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $403.82 and a 12 month high of $542.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.85.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

GE Aerospace stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $235.83. The stock had a trading volume of 7,760,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,415,230. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $251.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.38. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $150.20 and a fifty-two week high of $257.47.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Boeing stock traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $197.62. The stock had a trading volume of 7,910,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,444,273. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.73. The company has a market cap of $149.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.43. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $218.80.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

RTX stock traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,110,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,436,611. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $194.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.63. RTX has a fifty-two week low of $99.07 and a fifty-two week high of $149.26.

