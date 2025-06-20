Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Invests $31,000 in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLV. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 119,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 49,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 30,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter.

SLV opened at $33.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.30. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $33.87. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.56.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

