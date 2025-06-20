MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETD) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 12,075 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 8,091 shares.The stock last traded at $10.09 and had previously closed at $10.34.

MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Up 1.0%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.55.

MAX Airlines -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MAX Airlines -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (JETD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Airlines index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the air transportation industry, these include airlines, airfreight and logistics, and aircraft and parts manufacturing.

